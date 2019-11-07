Alice From SPCA of S.W. Michigan Wants a Forever Home

This kitten would be purrrrrfect for anyone who loves to cuddle

This beautiful, green eyed, 4 month old kitten is just looking for someone to care for her and give lots of snuggles. Alice loves to be held, and simply just be close to you. She is good with other cats and dogs and would make a wonderful pet!

She is one of the last kittens that are available for adoption at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Maybe she has been waiting for you to come adopt her.

Alice is WONDERFUL!

Heather McGregor/TSM

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA: