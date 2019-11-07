Alice From SPCA of S.W. Michigan Wants a Forever Home
This kitten would be purrrrrfect for anyone who loves to cuddle
This beautiful, green eyed, 4 month old kitten is just looking for someone to care for her and give lots of snuggles. Alice loves to be held, and simply just be close to you. She is good with other cats and dogs and would make a wonderful pet!
She is one of the last kittens that are available for adoption at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Maybe she has been waiting for you to come adopt her.
Alice is WONDERFUL!
Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis
- Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.
- FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,
- Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,
- One month of free pet medical insurance,
- Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.
Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…
- Blankets
- Gently used blankets
- Towels
- Gently used towels
- Kitty Litter
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Bleach
- Pet toys
- Pet treats
ABOUT THE SPCA:
- WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!
- ABOUT: The SPCA is dedicated to addressing the ever-growing plague of pet homelessness. It’s here to save forgotten dogs and cats in our community and place them in responsible forever homes. All animals are fixed, vaccinated and microchipped.
- LOCATION: SPCA of Southwest Michigan: Pet Rescue & Adoption Center, 6955 W KL Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
HOURS: Tuesday-Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and by appointment.
WEBSITE: spcaswmich.org