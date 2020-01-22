Alice Cooper Is Coming Home To Michigan

The man that has created nightmares is going to be rocking Michigan

Alice Cooper aka Vincent Damon Furnier is coming back to where it all started for him, Michigan! Born in Detroit Michigan the "The Godfather of Shock Rock" has scheduled atour stop at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids with only Lita Ford on Friday, April 3 and at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston with both Tesla and Ford on Saturday, June 27. (that will be an AMAZING show!). Tickets for DeVos are already on sale. Tickets for DTE (starting at $29.50 on the lawn) go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m.

Mlive is reporting that Cooper is currently working on a new album. No word on the release date for the new music, but fingers crossed we will be hearing some of it this summer!