ALERT: Michigan Residents Warned Not To Travel To These 9 Places

Many Michigan residents are planning vacations for the summer season. Road trips around the Mitten, traveling to other states, or heading overseas. But officials warn Michigan residents of certain places to reconsider traveling to or completely avoid this travel season.

Michigan Residents Warned To Avoid Traveling To 9 Places

The U.S. Department Of State reviews travel advisories regularly based on several risk factors such as health, terrorism, and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels can also change based on several factors in a nation, such as increased civil unrest, policies that affect human rights, or higher risks of unlawful detention. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel there. According to U.S. News, crime, kidnapping, and terrorism are common risk factors associated with Level 4 countries. And traveling to these places could pose serious threats to Michigan residents who don't heed the warnings. The warnings behind each level are as follows:

Level 1 - Exercise Normal Precautions

- Exercise Normal Precautions Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution

- Exercise Increased Caution Level 3 - Reconsider Travel

- Reconsider Travel Level 4- Do Not Travel

The State Department has given about 25 countries an assessment of Level 3 and recommends people “reconsider travel” to those destinations due to serious risks to safety and security. In Level 4 countries, the U.S. government may have " limited ability” to step in should travelers’ safety or security be at risk, according to the State Department. There are currently 19 countries at Level 4 on the list and we've listed 9 to avoid traveling to below.

