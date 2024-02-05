Ohio is currently at the peak of cold and flu season. So, there is enough to worry about when it comes to keeping ourselves and our loved ones protected from getting sick. But the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is warning of a rise in an infectious disease that is now affecting Ohio.

Infectious Disease Outbreak Now Affecting Ohio

According to the CDC, about half of the states in the U.S., including Ohio, reported "very high" flu activity. But another warning was given about an infectious disease that spreads through coughing and sneezing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued an alert following multiple measles outbreaks across the U.S. and other parts of the world. And now an outbreak has been reported in Ohio.

CDC Issues Alert After Multiple Infectious Disease Outbreaks Reported

The CDC urges doctors to be alert for measles cases following several outbreaks. The CDC warned of 23 confirmed measles cases. Most of these cases were among children and adolescents who had not received a measles-containing vaccine.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, one child in Montgomery County has been diagnosed with measles and is working to identify and notify anyone who might have been exposed. Measles is extremely contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. Measles symptoms include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite, and red, watery eyes. The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging residents that the best way to prevent measles is by getting vaccinated.

