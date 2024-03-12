ALERT-Severe Infectious Disease Outbreak In MI, More Hospitalized

It may seem like more people around you are dealing with illness right now, and there's a reason for that. Health officials in Michigan are warning that a severe outbreak of a highly contagious disease is affecting Michiganders, sending more to the hospital with one death being reported.

Canva Canva loading...

Health Officials Warn Severe Illness Outbreak In Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, Michigan has seen an increase in several viruses including upper respiratory illness and Norovirus. Michigan also recently made headlines for another infectious outbreak, Measles. And now health officials warn Michigan residents of a highly contagious disease this time of year that is spreading quickly and widely across the Great Lakes state.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

The CDC released its recent influenza surveillance map and numbers continue to increase. Michigan has also reported its first pediatric influenza-related death this season. According to the CDC, there have been 103 pediatric deaths related to the flu in the U.S. this season. Michigan health officials are reporting more hospitalizations due to the flu over last year. Flu season typically begins in October but is not unlikely to have a surge of cases in late February or early March.

Symptoms of the flu include a high fever, muscle aches, headaches, stomach aches, and cramps. More severe symptoms like vomiting and fevers can lead to dehydration which is usually the primary reason for hospitalization. MDHHS Michigan residents are urged to prevent the flu through hand washing, covering coughs, staying home when sick, and getting the flu vaccine.

The 5 Best Hospitals Here In Michigan When it comes to hospitals, you want only the best for yourself and the people you love. So where do you decide to go? These 5 hospitals were named number one, according to Newsmax.