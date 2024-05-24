What Does Aldi Merger Mean For Michigan Shoppers?

The German-owned grocer currently owns and operates nearly 12,600 locations across Europe, Australia, China, and 39 states here in the U.S. including Michigan.

Those closest to me know I'm an Aldi die-hard; you simply can't beat their prices or their amazing, albeit limited, variety of homegoods.

Seriously, they refer to it as the "Aisle of Shame" for a reason.

Aldi Michigan Aldi - Getty Images loading...

Merger With Winn-Dixie

Back in August 2023 Aldi announced plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S. According to Supermarket News, Aldi CEO Jason Hart says the acquisition was, "a power move in the Southeast territory."

Although the deal isn't expected to be finalized until sometime in 2024 it's unclear just how many Winn-Dixies or Harveys locations will close due to the merger. Hart says the company is still evaluating which stores will convert to the Aldi format, but if Aldi goes south, does this mean Winn-Dixies will come north?

Supermarket News has also reported on recent changes within the Aldi brand itself including plans to add, refurbish and/or renovate nearly 800 stores by 2028.

Southern Grocery Store Chain Winn Dixie Considers Sale Winn-Dixie - Getty Images loading...

So, Will We See Winn-Dixie in Michigan?

As Aldi moves forward with the merger Hart says the company's focus will be meeting customers' demands in the southeastern states, adding:

This is an exciting opportunity to meet the call for more Aldi locations across the region, introduce ourselves to new shoppers and prove to Southeastern communities they can rely on us for savings up to 40% off their grocery bills.

So it sounds like Aldi plans to focus on re-branding these newly acquired stores versus bringing the pre-existing brands of Winn-Dixie and Harveys up to us here in The Mitten.

Will I ever set foot in a Winn-Dixie in my lifetime? Odds are: NO.

