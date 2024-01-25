How Will Mega Grocery Merger Affect Kroger Stores Across Illinois?
Two of the largest grocery store chains are set to merge in early 2024. How will the new deal affect locations across Illinois?
I don't know about you but I don't do well with change! I was startled when news first broke back in 2022 that major grocers Kroger and Albertsons were set to join forces. Where does that leave Illinois shoppers?
Here's what we know so far about the mega grocery merger:
If you're not familiar, Albertsons has 379 grocery stores in the U.S, primarily located across the Western states like Arizona, Nevada, and Washington. Add that to Kroger's 1,239 stores in 16 states ranging from Michigan to Texas and it's obvious the two conglomerates will cover plenty of ground once they join forces.
In fact, according to the AP both Kroger and Alberstons are,
two of the nation’s largest grocery chains.
However, when the merger was first announced it was originally reported he two grocery store chains would lose nearly 400 stores in preparation for the merger. So, what's next?
Unfortunately, 14 of Kroger's 31 Illinois stores will be sold as part of the merger. To make things even more chaotic Illinois residents don't even know which locations are on the chopping block yet.
The following states will be affected by the new grocery merger:
- WA: 104 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
- CA: 66 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
- CO: 52 Albertsons Cos. stores
- OR: 49 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
- TX/LA: 28 Albertsons Cos. stores
- AZ: 24 Albertsons Cos. stores
- NV: 15 Albertsons Cos. stores
- IL: 14 Kroger stores
- AK: 14 Albertsons Cos. stores
- ID: 13 Albertsons Cos. stores
- NM: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores
- MT/UT/WY: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores
- DC/MD/VA: 10 Harris Teeter stores
Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese In Illinois
Gallery Credit: Mall Aholic Retail Adventures
Illinois Missing Children 2023
Gallery Credit: Steve Shannon