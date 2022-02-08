It may seem like an unusual request but this West Michigan nursing home is looking for some very special volunteers. With all the snow we've recently acquired everyone seems to be going a bit stir-crazy, so just imagine how the folks at Alamo Nursing Home feel! Activity Director Marcia Holdeman put out a request on Facebook asking the public to come visit and build snowmen in the yard of the nursing home saying, "It's been such a tough couple years. We would love your company." What a fabulous idea!

Marcia says interested parties can stop by the nursing home located on West C Avenue anytime and check in at the front lobby to page the Activity Department, that way staff can help you find the perfect spot to build your snowman and it ensures the residents will be able to watch all the fun! Says Marcia, "They do miss it."

This would be a perfect activity for a church youth group, Girl Scout troop, local sports team, young families, or just anyone who is looking to get out of the house and wants to help bring a smile to someone's face. Even better, Marcia says if the staff knows you are there they would be glad to help warm you up with some hot chocolate!

We already know West Michigan residents are talented when it comes to fantastical snow creations. Just this winter we've seen a giant 13 foot snowman in Holland, a man-eating snow shark in Texas Township, and a giant snow Viking in Bangor. After last week's snowstorm we've also seen the community come together to lend a helping hand, just like the group of Kalamazoo kids who helped to shovel the driveways of local senior citizens for free.

Please spread the news and tell your friends to stop by the Alamo Nursing Home on C Ave. I know we can make this a special moment for their residents and staff! Find directions here.