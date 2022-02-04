Did You Miss It? Full-Sized ‘Shark’ Spotted in the Kalamazoo Area

You know, when I first moved to Michigan one of my very first questions was, "What dangerous animals do I need to watch out for?" After all, moving from Florida prepared me for snakes, alligators, and sharks. I was promised that there were no sharks in Michigan. But, clearly, that was a LIE!

This incredible ice sculpture was pictured in Texas Township earlier this week before the storm that dumped a foot of snow on SW Michigan.

While I was able to speak with the person who took the photos, they were not responsible for creating this snow sculpture. So, it's unclear how long this beauty took to create. But, it's apparently become a tradition in Texas Township.

On the original post, found in the public Facebook group Abandoned, Old, and Interesting Places in Michigan, Victoria H. commented,

They did this last year too! I love driving by it!

Unfortunately, with the massive amount of snow the Kalamazoo area accumulated on 2/2, the shark is no longer visible.

I wanted to see if any other snow sharks were out there or possibly find instructions on how to make one. While I failed on that quest, I did stumble upon a trailer for a 2014 movie titled, Snow Shark: Ancient Snow Beast. Take a look:

Funny...I don't remember seeing this smash hit in theaters.

While we don't know the identity of the person who created this local snow shark, if you're reading this, bravo! Can't wait to try to spot it next year!

The fact that people can create works of art out of snow or ice is always impressive. If you love seeing those works of art, take a look at this video from the Breckenridge International Snow Sculpting Championships:

Now, these aren't made of ice but they're definitely eye-catching. Have you seen any of these statues/sculptures while driving around Michigan?

