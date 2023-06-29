Will the Air Quality Affect Battle Creek Field of Flight?

Battle Creek's air show and balloon festival, Battle Creek Field of Flight, is set to kick off today (Thursday, June 29th).

Unfortunately, the Air Quality Alert that SW Michigan has been under thanks to the wildfires in Canada has been extended leaving many to wonder...how will this affect the air show?

I wish I could give you a specific answer but, all I can say is...yeah, it could.

Checking the Field of Flight's official website, they have a warning that reads,

All activities are subject to change or cancellation for weather or any unforeseen circumstances.

That could include smoke in the air.

What's the Issue?

Well, if pilots have poor visibility that can, obviously, create a dangerous situation if they took to the sky. Especially, if they're performing stunts.

Something else to consider is the overall health of those working the event and those attending. Those in sensitive groups (with asthma, etc), children, and the elderly are all advised to stay inside during the Air Quality Alert.

Ultimately, it's up to the organizers to decide whether or not the smoky skies will deter any shows. You can follow Battle Creek Field of Flight on Facebook for any potential updates.

As I write this, there are no posts indicating anything has been postponed or canceled. Hopefully, the smoke will clear sooner than we expect and the event will go off without a hitch because I'm excited to see the Air Force F-22 Raptors:

Reminder: tickets are non-refundable and they do not provide rainchecks.

Learn more about ticket pricing, see the full multi-day schedule, and see their full list of rules here.

