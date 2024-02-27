5 Inclusive Playgrounds in SW Michigan Perfect For All Ages and Abilities

Kids just want to be kids!

Whether it be at school or the park, a carefree afternoon spent on the playground should be a part of every kid's childhood.

Many "boundless" playgrounds have popped up throughout Southwest Michigan in recent years in an effort to be more inclusive to all kids and abilities. These inclusive playgrounds are meant to be a special space where both children and adults of all ages and abilities can play and learn in a welcoming and, more importantly, unencumbered environment.

In a search to find more inclusive parks and playgrounds in our area I found AccesiblePlaygrounds.net whose mission is just that: connecting kids and their families with accessible playgrounds throughout the United States.

Here Are 5 Inclusive Playgrounds Located in SW Michigan These playgrounds located throughout Southwest Michigan are fun for all ages and abilities. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

