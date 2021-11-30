Abandoned Hoarder House, Upper Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this or any abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Here's something I've been wondering: how can you tell if an abandoned house was the home of a hoarder? I mean, yeah, there's always lots of stuff and junk left behind, and “explorers” go in and throw stuff around and make it a bigger mess. But does that mean the mess was caused by a hoarder or the curious intruders?

It's hard to tell in some cases, but maybe not in this one. This particular Michigan house was found along the roadside nestled in some tall grass and weeds. Upon entering, it looks like a typical, many-years-old abandoned house...but then it gets a little weird.

Sure, there is junk and garbage and things left behind in strewn heaps from room-to-room, but then something is spotted on the wall: scribblings. Words. Messages. Little jottings that this person wrote to him/herself. Throughout the house there are little notes: some look like reminders, others are ramblings, complaints about prices and unemployment, a short dig at former Governor Granholm, and other weird scrawlings.

Upstairs, a first glance at a doll hovering over a book about murder was quite unsettling. A little array of other dolls, staring at the camera, can be unnerving as well. Needless to say, at the end of the visit, the videographer seemed a little shaken, as you'll see below.

The house location is intentionally never mentioned, but it is in Michigan.

Take a look at the gallery below, followed by the original video, and more abandoned photos afterward.

Abandoned Hoarder House

