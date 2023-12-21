Many of us in Michigan are looking forward to visiting family and friends this holiday season. For those of us who are driving, we can expect the roads to be busier than they've been in years. Fortunately, we have a list of the best and worst times to leave this holiday season to avoid being stuck in long lines of traffic.

Holiday Travel on Michigan Roads Among Busiest in 20 Years

AAA recently released their Year-End Holiday Forecast for Michigan roads and it turns out that 2023 will be a busy one. AAA says this is the second highest year-end travel report since 2000. 2019 was 'the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record, with 3.7 million Michigan travelers, according to AAA.

The Best and Worst Times For Driving This Holiday Season

It seems like we all collectively get in our cars at the same time during the holidays to hit the road. So in order to avoid some of the holiday traffic congestion, AAA suggests some time frames to avoid and which ones are best for travel. And it's before and after the holidays where roads are most congested.

Saturday, December 23, and Thursday, December 28, will be the most congested days on the road. Saturday, December 30, when many people will be heading back home from their holiday destinations or traveling for New Year’s Eve, will see an increase in traffic compared to a normal Saturday. The best times to hit the road are before lunchtime or after 7pm.

