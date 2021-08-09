A Virtual Tour of 50 Haunted Michigan Sites
I'm starting to believe that the reason there are so many haunted locations in Michigan is because so many Michiganders are extremely interested in the paranormal. The more interest, the more research. The more research, the more discoveries. And more discoveries mean more and more hauntings—whether real or urban legend—for us to read about, explore, and enjoy.
There are possibly thousands of hauntings in Michigan and more discoveries pop up all the time...whether it's a story related by an old-timer, to old notebooks and papers found after more than 100 years, to brand-new paranormal activities experienced by friends, family, and acquaintances. It never ends!
Why are there so many hauntings? Different reasons and/or explanations.
Ancient burial grounds, ghost towns, Michigan miners who died in cave-ins, lumberjack deaths during Michigan's lumber boom, murders.....and of course, fertile imaginations.
Michigan has its fair share of creature and monster stories, too: Dogman, the Witchy Wolf, Bigfoot, the Waheela, the Higgins Lake Creature, the Dewey Lake Monster, the Torch Lake Monster, the Lake Superior Dragon, the Lake Erie Snake Creature, the Great Lynx Water Monster, Lake Ontario's Hideous Giant Serpent, and I'm sure a handful of other beasts.
But those aren't necessarily paranormal. Monsters are fearful and fascinating, but paranormal activity is mysterious, mind-boggling, secretive, and scary.