A Skier and Boat Towed Through The Streets In The Snow Has To Be Pure Michigan, but it’s in Ohio.
Chances are if you live in Michigan, and you see this video of a skier "hitching" behind a ski boat being towed through a neighborhood in a snowstorm, your first thought is "Pure Michigan", which is a testament to the effectiveness of the state's popular tourism campaign. But it turns out this 'joy ride" happened in Middletown, Ohio. Michiganders do say a lot of things about the state southeast of us, but nobody says "Pure Ohio".
(6IX Time News via YouTube)
England's Daily Mail talked to the uploader, who said,
"I called my buddy to come by our house so my grandsons could see them and that’s what they did! Like the video says…kick-ass friends who made my boys happy by seeing them having fun regardless of the icy Level 2 snow emergency. The Daily Mail explains Ohio's three-level snow laws: Level 2 emergencies require that citizens limit travel only to 'necessary' journeys - while Level 3, the highest state of alert, bans all vehicles from the road except first responders - with very few exceptions" - Daily Mail
So what can you say about this video? Well, the video been shared a lot, and folks on Facebook got great head start on comments.
One guy said, "Done it. But so down to do it again".
Several people said words to the effect of the boat going up for sale in the Spring: "boat for sale, gently used, just don’t have time to use it anymore”. And it is funny, to this Michigander, how many folks thought this video was from Michigan.