A Richland Dad Makes Goofing Off Go Viral on TikTok

Steve Bourdo's brand of silliness combined with emotional moments have garnered him millions of views on the very popular TikTok App. #TikTokTuesday

Steve currently has 237,600 followers and over 4.1 million likes. Those numbers are crazy high for a father in a small town on a social media app. But, before we get to his videos that went STUPID VIRAL on TikTok, let's talk about how Bourdo is using the app to help others.

He's encouraging his large audience to check out the GoFundMe page of a young Plainwell mother of 3 who has been batting Covid-19 since October. He also reached out to Rosie O'Donnell for help in the TikTok below.

He also gets personal as he does videos with his ex-wife @BlinkerThanks. They talk about the long, hard road from a marriage falling apart to becoming incredible partners in parenting after divorce. Most of their videos together celebrate their co-parenting relationship and feature the whole family.

When I asked Steve what his secret to success is on TikTok he told me,

I don't know. Complete luck. I just have fun with it and people seem to enjoy it.

It doesn't hurt that he jumps on TikTok trends. Like the weird trend where people smack each other's butts to a Justin Timberlake song. Here he is with co-workers. The first video is up to 1.7 million views so far.

That went so well they did it again with no shirts on in the freezing cold. That netted him 1.9 million views.

If you want to check out more of Steve Bourdo's videos click here. I'm sure we'll talk more about his ex-wife's TikTok in the near future. In the meantime, you can check out @blinkerthanks by clicking here. If you want to help raise money for the young mother in Plainwell fighting Covid-19 click here for her GoFundMe.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you know a TikTok creator in Southwest Michigan that has at least 10,000 followers and cool content that you think we should talk about on the radio, please let us know below.