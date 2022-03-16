There have been some epic and wacky goals scored in hockey and to pick a favorite is very difficult. One of the most legendary of course is "The Michigan Goal," where a player on the Michigan Wolverines scooped up the puck on his stick while behind the opposing teams net, and just swung the front of his stick around the side, dumping the puck right into the net for a goal. It's been highly duplicated but never perfectly replicated. This recent video though gave me a really good laugh as 9 year old hockey player did something pretty unique.

Keagan Lazuka plays for the 2013 Belle Tire Mites team and was playing at a Jamboree in Traverse City over the weekend when he pulled off something amazing. In a video posted on his mother's Facebook page, Keagan rips a shot which flies over the barricade separating two different games and the puck travels down the ice and into the far net for a goal in a completely different game. You can watch the video below and note the defenseman in white who seems to celebrate when the puck goes in. The shot is on the left around the 6 second mark:

Finally got this off Livebarn from a few weeks ago! Only my kid would lift the puck over the boards and score a goal in the opposite net in another game! Not used to those light pucks, small nets and half ice anymore! Bahaha

When he's not scoring goals for other teams in other games, he also plays full ice in AAU for the team 313 Elite.