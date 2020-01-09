5 Restaurants & Stores We Wish We Had In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo is an awesome place to live. However, we might all be happier if these places came to town.

#5. Ross - Dress For Less

When I put the question to you on Facebook, "what stores or restaurants do you wish we had in Kalamazoo," many of you mentioned Ross.

This discount department store can be found all over Michiana but not in Michigan. They have locations in Elkart, Mishwaka and South Bend, IN.

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#4. Dave & Buster's - Family-friendly chain offering a sports-bar-style setting for American food & arcade games.

The closest Dave & Buster's to Kalamazoo can be found about an hour away in Kentwood, MI. I've never been to that location. However, I've had a blast with my family in the Indianapolis location. I love that place.

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#3. Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is famous for their 3-ways (chili, noodles and cheese.) It's Cincinnati chili at it's finest.

The closest Skyline Chili location is nearly 2 hours away in Fort Wayne, IN. You can find this delicious restaraunt all over Indiana and Ohio, but no Michigan locations.

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#2. IKEA - A shopping addicts dream come true.

If you don't what IKEA is, here's the description found on wikipedia,

IKEA is a European multinational group that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories, among other useful goods and occasionally home services. Founded in Sweden in 1943 by 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA has been the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008.

The closest IKEA is in Canton, MI which is about 2 hours from Kalamazoo. There are other locations near us include Chicago, IL and Fort Wayne, IN.

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#1. White Castle

When we asked this question on Facebook MANY of you wanted White Castle to come to Kalamazoo. If you live under a rock Wikipedia tells us what White Castle is,

White Castle is an American regional hamburger restaurant chain with 377 locations across 13 states, with its greatest presence in the Midwest. It has been generally credited as the country's first fast-food chain. It is known for its small, square hamburgers.

Currently the closest White Castle is about 92 miles away in Michigan City, Indiana.

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What restaurant or store would you like to see pop up in Kalamazoo? Let us know in the comments.