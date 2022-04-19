3,000 Reward Being Offered for Dog that Went Missing in Portage

Engel went missing from a Portage, Michigan, home on March 10, 2022.

Engel's family has been worried sick since their companion went missing in Portage. They are now offering a 3,000 reward for Engel's safe return.

Engel was staying at a friend of the family's home while her family attended an out-of-state wedding. Engel was last seen near the woods between Schuring Road and West Centre, near Oakland Drive Park, just west of Shaver Road.

Engel normally travels with her family or stays with family members in Camden, Michigan, and is unfamiliar with the Portage area. The children in Engel's family miss her like crazy. Many tears have been shed in the days since this dog went missing.

Engel has a brown and white coat, brown eyes, and weighs about 40 pounds. She has a pink camouflage collar with a heart-shaped rabies tag with either a Montana or Michigan veterinary clinic phone number.

Her family says that it's possible that someone took Engel in not realizing there is a family that loves her very much and is searching for her. A 3,000 reward awaits anyone who is able to return Engel.

Engel is a very sweet girl who loves children. If you have seen Engel, contact Lawrence Van Dorn at 517-917-9385 or Kellie Boers at 269-998-1933.

