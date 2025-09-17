269 Fest To Celebrate Creativity, Culture, & Connection In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo is one of the many cities in the United States that showcasing how much of a melting pot the country can be. As someone who was born and raised in Kalamazoo, I have always noticed that there are dozens of cultures living within the city limits and it only expands when you think about the entire county or even Southwest Michigan as a whole.

Kalamazoo has done an amazing job over the years of showcasing how powerful we can be when all those cultures come together and share with one another. Kalamazoo is a city that is rich in both arts and culture, which has always been used to bring community together under the guise of creativity. Now, there will be an entire festival to celebrate these exact things that makes Kalamazoo so great.

The 269 Fest will be a week-long celebration from September 19-27th and this year will be the inaugural year. The festival is named after the area code for Kalamazoo County and other parts of Southwest Michigan, 269, but it will also be taking place on the 269th day of the year which is September 26th.

Have You Heard Of The New 269 Fest?

WWMT via MSN reports:

The festival aims to take all of the events already happening in Kalamazoo and combine it into one cultural moment, according to a release from the festival organizers. According to organizers, the week is designed to feel decentralized, diverse, and dynamic, offering multiple entry points for people to engage in Kalamazoo's cultural fabric.269 Fest is coordinated by a collaborative group, including: LINK, Greenleaf Hospitality Group, Southwest Michigan First, Discover Kalamazoo, Startup Zoo, Stamped Robin, Sounds of the Zoo, Western Michigan University, Kabundant, and many others.

This year's event was thrown together in about 60 days which makes it even more impressive, but they had good faith on their side with a man like former Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell involved. They have dozens of events planned for this year including:

Southwest Michigan’s Entrepreneurial Summit

Bell’s 40th Anniversary Party

LINK’s signature young professional events

Live music with Sounds of the Zoo

Community groundbreaking of new event center

This is a festival for those of us that love Kalamazoo and understand all of the greatness that does come from and exist within Kalamazoo.