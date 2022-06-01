What we Michiganders lovingly refer to as the "Mighty Mac" is an iconic landmark and a feat of human engineering. According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the impressive Mighty Mac is five-miles long and the "world’s longest suspension bridge between cable anchorages" in the western hemisphere.

It's hard to believe that since it first opened to vehicular traffic in 1957, nearly 200 million vehicles have traversed the Straits of Mackinac via the Mackinac Bridge. The MBA has predicted the milestone will be achieved this month and officials have something special planned for the lucky driver!

Back in March of this year officials with the Mackinac Bridge Authority predicted the bridge would welcome its 200 millionth traveler sometime in 2022 and now they've narrowed that timeline to June 2022.

During the March 2022 meeting officials discussed a similar celebration as when the 150 millionth vehicle crossed the bridge in 2009. Around 5:30 p.m. on September 6, 2009 Michigander Richard Snyder was the 150 millionth vehicle to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

Snyder, a resident of Clare, received a surprise award of special gift baskets and commemorative photos of the bridge. This year the MBA hopes to do something similar, honoring the driver with special gift baskets from local Mackinaw City and St. Ignace businesses.

During the March MBA meeting officials mentioned that traffic counts for the bridge are kept in real-time, so they will be able to determine which vehicle is in fact the 200 millionth and will be able to spontaneously surprise them.

Can you imagine leaving the lower peninsula expecting a standard bridge crossing and then being surprised with an award upon your arrival?! That would make my year. Others share the same sentiment on social media saying:

"We're headed across the Mighty Mac on the 12th.. be awesome to get that honor!!" - David Lovell

"Can I just drive over and back and over and back until I win?" - Elle King

"Challenge accepted. Pick me! Pick me!" - DeLisa M Foltz

Currently the toll for the Mackinac Bridge is $4.00 one-way for passenger cars and vans, motorcycles, SUVs, pick-up truck, and school buses. Others such as motorhomes, tractor trailers, and buses cost $5.00 per axle.