2 New Fishing Spots May Be Coming To Kalamazoo

You may not have to leave Kalamazoo to do some trout fishing if these two new fishing spots become available.

Michigan Fishing

Fishing is one of my favorite things to do and to know there may be some more new spots coming to the area is pretty exciting for local anglers.

Michigan is one of the top states in the country that offers a variety of species to catch from creeks, streams, rivers, ponds, lakes, and of course the Great Lakes.

A lot of the fishing that Michigan offers is out of town away from its cities and towns. Anytime you can get fishing in some urban areas where people don't have to leave town to enjoy the sport is a good thing and will get more people into fishing.

Two New Fishing Areas in Kalamazoo

A couple of areas in Kalamazoo that have previously not allowed any fishing may be the next two spots anglers will get a crack at wetting a line.

One of the new fishing spots has developed over the past year since the dam in Portage Creek in Milham Park was removed. The Portage Creek dam has been there for nearly 100 years and it kept the water moving slowly that produced sediment that kept marine life from thriving.

Taking down the Portage Creek dam has been a massive project but it has now been turned into something that should excite anglers of all ages and sure looks a whole lot better for those just wanting to enjoy the scenery.

It's amazing what mother nature can do in a year's time with a little help from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

WOOD-TV reported the DNR has planted 1,000 trout in the creek this year and the Kalamazoo city commissioners are looking at amending a city code ordinance that will allow recreational fishing at Milham Park and Blanche Hull Preserve.

There are boulders, rocks, and rapids plus some deeper areas that can hold fish. Now that the water is not restricted by the dam, there are new undercuts in banks that can be excellent for holding fish.

When Will The New Fishing Spots in Kalamazoo Become Available?

The Kalamazoo city commissioners will be taking a vote on the amended ordinance during their next city commission meeting on June 20.

This is a huge opportunity for anglers in Kalamazoo and over time this could bring some anglers to the area similar to what the Grand River does for Grand Rapids.

You can take a deeper look at this project in the video below.

