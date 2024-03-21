12-Year-Old Was Served Alcohol At Popular Chain Restaurant In MI

It's always fun as a kid to get a drink that looks like an adult beverage that isn't loaded with alcohol. And that's what one Michigan family expected to get when they ordered their 12-year-old a non-alcoholic drink at a popular chain restaurant. What they didn't expect was having to leave the establishment and head to the hospital with an intoxicated child.

12-Year-Old Michigan Boy Accidently Served Alcohol At Restaurant

According to a report from Fox 2, a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother were having a meal at the Outback Steakhouse Restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. The pre-teen ordered his usual favorite, a non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiri. After taking a few big gulps he noticed that it tasted different.

Outback Steakhouse Parent Bloomin' Brands Stock Dives Over Inflation Concerns Getty Images

The boy's grandmother took a sip to see if she thought it tasted different but couldn't tell if it was alcohol because she does not drink alcohol. The 12-year-old boy told Fox 2 that he started feeling dizzy, his head started to hurt, and his heart was racing. After flagging down the server and telling her their concern, she confirmed with the bartender that they had accidentally added alcohol to the drink.

The restaurant did not make them pay for their bill and the sixth grader was taken to the hospital. He was diagnosed with accidental exposure to alcohol and accidental ingestion. The family confirmed with Fox 2 that the child did experience his first hangover the following day. Outback corporate released a statement to Fox 2 saying:

“We take this situation very seriously and are thankful that the child involved was not seriously harmed. We have taken the appropriate disciplinary action and all our bar and staff has been retrained.”

