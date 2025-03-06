Indiana: Father Allegedly Makes 11-Year-Old Son Designated Driver

An Indiana man is behind bars following a car accident after he allegedly picked up his 6th grader son from school and made him drive home.

We all know the dangers of drunk driving, but making your pre-teen child drive home from school because you're intoxicated is not the correct answer. That is reportedly what happened in Monroe County recently.

Jarvis Canada was called to pick up his sick son from school. Canada allegedly drove to the school while intoxicated. Reports say that he was so drunk that he forced his son to attempt to drive them home from school.

The 11-year-old boy told investigators that due to his father's poor driving, it was obvious that his dad was drunk, which led to the young man driving, according to Fox 59,

Not long after leaving the parking lot, Canada allegedly pulled over and told his son to drive them the rest of the way home. Canada’s son told investigators he refused four times but was ultimately forced to drive.

The 11-year-old crashed the 2002 GMC Envoy into a ditch. Important note: Pre-teens shouldn't drive any motorized vehicle. However, the Envoy is a pretty big SUV. An accident was bound to happen.

The 34-year-old Bloomington, Indiana man is now facing multiple felony charges, according to WTHR,

Jarvis Canada, 34, has been charged with OWI endangering a person under 18 years old, OWI with a prior conviction, and neglect of a dependent, all felonies.

Apparently, there are places where 11-year-olds can learn to drive. It's still illegal for them to drive on the streets just because their parent might be hammered.

