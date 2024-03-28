11 Stores Confirm 24-Hour Shopping Blackout For Ohio Customers

While online shopping is a popular and convenient way to get our food, clothing, and other household items shipped to us in Ohio, many depend on our brick-and-mortar stores too. However, some stores in the Buckeye State have announced they will close their doors for 24 hours which could make last-minute shopping less convenient.

Several Ohio Stores Confirm 24-Hour Blackout Shopping Period

Many stores in Ohio are open for our convenience 7 days a week. Many are open on holidays which is also convenient for last-minute shopping for an outfit, a gift, or a food item we forgot for the holiday meal. But more companies have recently changed their policies to close their doors for holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas to ensure employees can enjoy those days with their families. And some are making changes to observe another holiday as well.

Many people have the day off work to celebrate a holiday, and some of us head to our favorite stores to shop. But if you're looking for a new outfit for Easter Sunday, some last-minute additions to Easter dinner, or some candy for an egg hunt, it's a good idea to plan on getting those items before the holiday. While it's nothing new for many stores to close their doors for Easter, some are now choosing to observe the holiday. And while some stores may still be open, they could have limited holiday hours so it's best to call ahead and see if they're open before you head to the store. Check out the list below of stores in Ohio that will be closed for the Easter holiday.

