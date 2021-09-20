Maybe you're more into summer, and fun activities like going to the beach or taking a nice bike ride. Perhaps spring is more your season, what with all the fresh flowers and new beginnings. Whatever season might be your favorite, that doesn't change the fact that fall in Michigan is simply the best season!

Sorry, not sorry. There is not a single piece of evidence you could show me that would change my opinion on this matter. Nope. First and foremost, the fact that Michigan actually has a fall season and isn't just one temperature all year round is something that not every state can boast. For example, just imagine the kind of hot and uncozy fall season that warm states like Georgia or New Mexico have. Ugh, no thank you. I'll take my cool Michigan autumn vibes over that any day.

And the fact it's quite literally cooler out isn't the only thing that makes fall in Michigan the best season. Check out the gallery below. You'll be reminded of all the reasons why fall is, hands down, the absolute best season that Michigan has to offer. And if you're not the biggest fan of fall, who knows; maybe you'll find a reason (or a few) to love it a little bit more after scrolling through!

11 Reasons Why Fall is Michigan's Best Season Fall is clearly the most superior of all the seasons that Michigan has to offer. But if you still needed some convincing, check out these reasons why fall is Michigan's best season.

If you're like me and you're all about those Michigan fall vibes, be sure to let us know why you love it so much by sending us a message using the station app.