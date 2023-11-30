10 Michigan Things That Leave Out-of-Staters Completely Puzzled

When you've lived in Michigan for most of your life, you tend to think that people do and say the say same things that you do and say in other states across the country. But, that's not the case as I learned after living in the south for a few years. There were several things that only people in Michigan would understand that leave out-of staters completely puzzled.

Things Only People From Michigan Will Understand

Ope-It’s said after bumping into someone, dropping something, or as an alert of someone needing to get around or “sneak right past ya.” I've also used it like 'Ope! I forgot something' It's pretty versatile if you ask me.

Party Store- I found myself calling Liquor Stores in the south 'Party Stores' and no one knew what I was talking about. It’s called a party store because it has all the essentials for a great party: booze and snacks.

Pop- It's not soda, it's pop. And we would never label all pop as 'Coke' because that's just wrong for many reasons.

Vernors- And speaking of pop, not only is Vernors ginger ale a delicious one, it's also the cure-all for a stomach ache, flu, and maybe other illnesses.

There were several that didn't make the Top 10 that are also worthy to be mentioned, like potholes that are bigger than a Lion’s linebacker, saying “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes, it will change”, and how we think Opening Day for deer hunting season should be considered an official holiday.

