10 Cool Pop Albums On Record Store Day In The Kalamazoo Area
We have the inside track on special vinyl releases and where you can get them in the Kalamazoo area for Record Store Day on Saturday April 21st, 2018.
With 3 awesome record stores in West Michigan, you're bound to find the special release you're looking for. Phoenix Records & Boutique in South Haven, Satellite Records and Green Light Music in Kalamazoo are all worth the visit.
There will be 421 special vinyl releases. You can see that entire list by clicking here. Here are 10 cool current and retro pop albums with special Record Store Day releases in 2018.
- 1
WHITESNAKE1987 (30th Anniversary Edition)
Picture disc of the band's multi-platinum album using the recent 2017 remastered audio. The picture disc is housed in a die cut sleeve, exposing the famous Whitesnake emblem. Worldwide run of 6500.
- 2
TAYLOR SWIFT1989
Individually numbered hot pink Record Store Day edition of Taylor Swift's 1989 album.
1 Welcome To New York 2 Blank Space 3 Style 4 Out Of The Woods 5 All You Had To Do Was Stay 6 Shake It Off 7 I Wish You Would 8 Bad Blood 9 Wildest Dreams 10 How You Get The Girl 11 This Love 12 I Know Places 13 Clean
- 3
ROB BASE & DJ E-Z ROCKIt Takes Two (30th Anniversary Edition)
Side A 1 It Takes Two 2 Joy and Pain 3 Don't Sleep on It 4 Check This Out 5 Crush
Side B 1 Get on the Dance Floor 2 Times Are Gettin' Ill 3 Keep It Going Now 4 Make It Hot 5 Creativity
- 4
Prince1999
Reissue of the seven track single LP version of Prince’s critically acclaimed, breakthrough album 1999. Featuring the original alternative front cover and ‘eye’ picture labels. This version of 1999, featuring the original alternative front cover and 'eye' picture labels, has been unavailable on LP for 35 years, since its initial pressing in 1983.
Features the massive pop hits "1999", "Little Red Corvette", "Delirious", and "Let’s Pretend We’re Married". Worldwide run of 13,000.
- 5
Madonnathe First Album
Reissue of a rare 1983 Japanese 8-track Picture Disc LP of MADONNA’s first album. Faithfully replicated with original lilac card insert, fold-out page Japanese biography / lyric insert & clear PVC outer with the pink heart-shaped obi-sticker featuring the original Japanese text. Worldwide run of 14,000.
- 6
NIALL HORANMirrors EP
Side A: 1 On My Own, 2 Mirrors
Side B: 1 On The Loose, 2 Slow Hands
- 7
EURYTHMICS1984 (For The Love of Big Brother)
This mostly instrumental soundtrack to the British film adaptation of George Orwell's renowned dystopian novel (also released in 1984) is one of the Eurythmics' most experimental works. Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart's diverse electronic stylings accentuate the dark mood of the film, and "Sexcrime (1984)" became the duo's sixth consecutive UK Top10 hit.
Side A 1. I Did It Just The Same 2. Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four) 3. For The Love Of Big Brother 4. Winston's Diary 5. Greetings From A Dead Man
Side B 1. Julia 2. Doubleplusgood 3. Ministry Of Love 4. Room 101
- 8
DURAN DURANThanksgiving Live
Recorded Thanksgiving Day 1997 in Orlando Florida for the Big Band Radio Broadcast. Pressed on double color vinyl.
Medazzaland | Big Band Gereration | Hungry Like The Wolf | Who Do You Think You Are | Electric Barbarella | View To A Kill | Out Of My Mind | Save A Prayer | Be My Icon | Buried In The Sand | Come Undone | Anyone Out There | Friends Of Mine | Careless Memories | Sekret October | Ordinary World | Rio
- 9
THE CURETorn Down (Mixed Up Extra)
Sixteen new remixes by Robert Smith of classic Cure tracks including "Three Imaginary Boys", "Just One Kiss" and "Never Enough". On vinyl for the very first time exclusively for Record Store Day 2018. Worldwide run of 7750.
- 10
AALIYAHBack & Forth 12"
Side A 1. Back & Forth (LP Version) 2. Back & Forth (Mr. Lee & R. Kelly's Remix) 3. Back & Forth (Ms. Mello Remix)
Side B 1. Back & Forth (Mr. Lee's Club Mix) 2. Back & Forth (Ms. Mello Instrumental) 3. Back & Forth (Mr. Lee's Bonus Beats)