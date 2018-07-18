You Could Win $300 Just By Taking A Picture Of Animals
One of the cool things about the Kalamazoo area is how you can drive 5 minutes one way and be in the booming downtown area, or drive 5 minutes the other way and be in a nature center away from all the hustle and bustle. I've acquired many pictures of nature and wildlife since I've been here which may soon pay off for me! In fact, anyone can do it.
The Detroit News has rolled out their Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest and this summer their theme is "Wood And Wildlife." Apparently all you have to do is submit a photo you took, pending certain restrictions pertaining to your profession, and just by uploading a photo and giving details of where you took it and what it's of, you can win a $300 visa gift card.
I already submitted my photo I took earlier this year from the Chipman Preserve. If you enter, good luck!
