Michigan was recently named the pizza capital of the U.S., and some of the most popular pizza chains started in the Great Lakes state. However, one chain with locations all over Michigan has been named the worst pizza chain in America for surprising reasons.

The Worst Pizza Chain In America Is All Over Michigan

Pizza is a popular food choice in Michigan, and 30% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week. But there may be a few you might want to visit less frequently. 24/7 Wall Street recently ranked the 5 Pizza Chains to Avoid, and landing in the Top 3 is a Michigan original.

#3- Little Caesars

While Little Caesars is one of the most affordable pizza chains, 24/7 Wall Street says the pizza is worse than mediocre:

The subpar quality of Little Caesars pizza is offset by its low price point. If you have a crowd to feed on a shoestring budget, Little Caesars is the way to go. But, as with so many other things in life, you get what you pay for.

#2. CiCi's

With 14 locations in Michigan, CiCi's serves pizza as an inexpensive all-you-can-eat buffet. @4/7 Wall Street says CiCi’s may offer quantity but lacks in quality:

If you have a hankering for pizza and you’re on a tight budget, there are a lot of frozen pizzas at your local grocery store that surpass both the taste and texture of CiCi’s.

1. Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese narrowly edged out CiCi's to land in the #1 spot for worst pizza chain. Customers say the unappetizing cheese, toppings that lack quality, cardboard-like crust, and high prices make this pizza one to avoid. And 24/7 Wall Street says that not even the games make a stop at Chuck E. Cheese worth it:

No amount of Skee-Ball, screaming children, or overhyped prizes can make up for pizza this bad.

