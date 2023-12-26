The Worst drivers in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois Drive Rams

A recent report says that people who drive Rams are the worst drivers in Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio. How did they come up with these results from this eye-opening report? Insurance data according to Lending Tree,

Our latest analysis uses QuoteWizard by LendingTree insurance quote data to determine which car brands have the worst drivers. We’ll also break down which brands have the drivers most responsible for accidents, DUIs and other incidents.

Deep-diving the insurance data covering 30 car brands from November 14, 2022, to November 14, 2023, Rams and Teslas aren't looking so great Nationwide. Ram Drivers averaged 32.9 incidents per 1,000 drivers while the second worst drivers who were in Teslas weren't far behind averaging 31.13 incidents per 1,000.

Brands with Highest Driving Incidents by State

Ohio - Ram with 47.81 incidents per 1,000

- Ram with 47.81 incidents per 1,000 Illinois - Ram with 32.23 incidents per 1,000

- Ram with 32.23 incidents per 1,000 Michigan - Ram with 17.43 incidents per 1,000

- Ram with 17.43 incidents per 1,000 Indiana - Tesla with 43.48 incidents per 1,000

Another shocking fact according to this Lending Tree report would be the DUI numbers for BMW drivers. BMW drivers get busted for DUI at a far higher rate in the U.S. than any other brand. Meanwhile, Teslas have the most car accidents on average in the U.S.

Driving Incident Rates in the U.S. by Brand

1 Ram 32.90 per 1,000 drivers

32.90 per 1,000 drivers 2 Tesla 31.13 per 1,000 drivers

31.13 per 1,000 drivers 3 Subaru 30.09 per 1,000 drivers

30.09 per 1,000 drivers 4 Volkswagen 27.92 per 1,000 drivers

27.92 per 1,000 drivers 5 Mazda 27.74 per 1,000 drivers

The numbers were concerning for Ram, Tesla, and BMW drivers locally and Nationwide. Mercury, Pontiac, and Saturn were the three best in this report for 2023. Where do you and your car land in the rankings?

