WMU Makes A Stand Against Campus Sexual Assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and WMU is empowering students.

Western Michigan University is committed to protecting and informing students as well as those in our community. With April being Sexual Assault Awareness month WMU has announced that on Monday September 24th they will hold a summit, to "Inform. Empower. Prevent. Let's End Campus Sexual Assault"

Mlive.com has reported that...

The day-long summit's goal is to continue Michigan's leadership role in the fight against sexual assault among the college-age population

First Lady of Michigan Sue Snyder was quoted as saying...

"I'm proud of the leadership role Michigan has taken to address the prevalence of sexual assault on our college and university campuses. These statewide summits are an important part of our work to raise awareness and prevention efforts to ultimately change the culture and put an end to campus sexual assault.

WMU President Edward Montgomery told Mlive.com

The university is pleased to host the summit, which is vital to keep the conversation going.

It really is an important conversation to have, according to the National Violence Resource Center (NSVRC.org)...
We all have a unique role to play in prevention and changing the culture. When we reflect on and change how we think and talk about the issue of sexual violence and consent, we can create a culture of respect, equality, and safety. All of our voices have power. It’s time for everyone to find that voice and embrace it.

I think it is great that WMU is not only opening the flood gates of communication, but protecting students and everyone else in out community.

