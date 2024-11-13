Happy Birthday to Michigan’s Most Prominent Top 40 Radio Station

Let's take a look back at the amazing history of a legendary radio station, 103.3 WKFR, and some of the talented people who were a part of playing the hits for Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and all of Southwest Michigan for the last 60 years.

I'm writing this happy birthday message as a person who has the honor of running the radio station I grew up listening to. I have a long history with 103.3 KFR. But this radio station's history goes decades before me. Speaking of my history with KFR. The first rock band I met happened during my internship at WKFR in 1990. Check out a young, skinny Dana Marshall with braces posing with CJ and Perry of the band Firehouse below.

Firehouse Lead Singer C.J. Snare, Dana Marshall and Firehouse Bass Player Perry Richardson Dana Marshall loading...

On November 13, 1964, 1400 AM and 103.3 FM became WKFR. The Top-40 format was still very new at that time. FM radio was even newer. In fact, 1964 was the year that the FCC ordered companies with FM stations to play original programming instead of simulcasting their AM station. These were the Top 10 songs in America when Keener launched at 5:30 AM on Friday, November 13th, 1964.

"BABY LOVE" by The Supremes "LAST KISS" by J. Frank Wilson and the Cavaliers "DO WAH DIDDY DIDDY" by Manfred Mann "LEADER OF THE PACK" by The Shangri-Las "LET IT BE ME" by Betty Everett and Jerry Butler "HAVE I THE RIGHT" by The Honeycombs "COME A LITTLE BIT CLOSER" Jay and the Americans "THE DOOR IS STILL OPEN TO MY HEART" by Dean Martin "CHUG-A-LUG" by Roger Miller "WE’LL SING IN THE SUNSHINE" by Gale Garnett

Tap here to listen to WKFR in July of 1968.

Many years before I was the morning host and Brand Manager of 103.3 KFR, I was a listener. Growing up in the late 80s and early 90s in Decatur, Michigan I listened to KFR nonstop. Here's the on-air lineup I remember:

103.3 WKFR DJs in the Late 80s/Early 90s

Dave Benson Afternoons on 103.3 WKFR Dana Marshall loading...

Dave Benson

Dave was the afternoon host from 1987 to 2021. From there he moved to mornings on our sister station WRKR before recently retiring. Benson is hands down the best-known radio personality in Southwest Michigan.

Phil Britton Middays on 103.3 WKFR Kurt Common loading...

Phil Britton

Phil Britton was the midday personality and Program Director of WKFR during this time period. He was a tall, commanding guy with an insanely deep voice. He ended every show with a fun tagline. I don't remember the whole thing, but the last line was, "Until next time, you've had your Phil."

Jerry "the Bonehead" Balletta Nights on 103.3 KFR Dana Marshall loading...

Jerry "the Bonehead" Balletta

The Bonehead was the evening DJ (6-10 PM.) Jerry was a flame-throwing, high-energy DJ. I first met him hosting Club 103 at Electric Avenue in Kalamazoo. Love this guy.

Andy Miller Late Nights on 103.3 WKFR Kurt Common loading...

Andy Miller

Andy was the late-night DJ (10 PM - 2 AM.) As you can tell by the underwear picture, the late-night show did things a bit differently.

Kim Brixton Overnights on 103.3 WKFR Kurt Common loading...

Kim Brixton

Kim was WKFR's overnight (2 AM - 6 AM) DJ at this time. Brixton has remained in the Kalamazoo area and I still bump into her from time to time.

John Dial Mornings on 103.3 WKFR Kurt Common loading...

John Dial

Dial was the morning host (6 AM - 10 AM) on WKFR for many years.

WKFR has been a massive part of the community here in Southwest Michigan for decades. WKFR and sister station WKMI started the Do-Dah Parade back in 1984. WKFR has also raised money to fight child abuse with the Community Healing Center by doing the annual event Roofsit for the last 27 years. WKFR couldn't have made any impact or had the incredible staying power that it's had over the last 60 years with you, the audience. That is the understatement of the century.

We are going to frequently update this page with photos of you with WKFR personalities through the years. If you have a photo with a WKFR DJ or at a WKFR event, please submit that photo below.

Here's what we've received so far...

60 Years of WKFR Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall

In the meantime, please enjoy this video filmed in the WKFR studio in 1990.

