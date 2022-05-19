Wisconsin Man Has Ripken-Like Streak Eating Big Macs For 50 Years

Wow. Just wow.

In baseball, Cal Ripken, and before him Lou Gehrig, was referred to as an "ironmen" for his consecutive games played streak. Ripken surpassed Gehrig's longstanding record of 2,130 in 1995, finally stopping at 2,632. Don Gorske has eaten two Big Macs a day nearly every day for the past fifty years. By his estimate, he's missed about eight days, which, while not making him an iron man, does maybe qualify him for an iron gut.

Gorske's got a great sense of humor about it. “All through life here, a lot of people said, ‘You’ll be dead before you reach 50 years of eating Big Macs.’ I guess I proved them wrong,” Gorske told Dakota News Now.

Not exactly sure what's more impressive, eating a Big Mac everyday or the fact that he kept a record of it. "The Streak" started on May 17th, 1972, and he's kept track of it ever since, knowing he's missed 8 Big Macs in that time. Judging by his picture, he got started some time in high school. (Nixon was President; All in the Family was the number one show on television.)

Gorske says he's eaten some 30,000, but the key is being active. That may be why he hasn't had a heart attack.

Gorske's son is a chip off the old block, but only to a point. The son says he used to eat chicken McNuggets and cheeseburgers all the time, but eventually, he got sick of it.

(WLUK-TV Fox 11 via YouTube)

