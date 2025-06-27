After sitting on my Michigan bucket list for years, I was finally able to cross this one off my list!

This little known trail located in the heart of Southwest Michigan wine country is one of the area's best kept secrets. If you're outdoorsy in that you like to drink outside, then this one's for you:

Michigan Wine Country

Why does Traverse City get all the credit? The Leelenau and Old Mission Peninsulas are usually the first areas to come to mind when you think of "Michigan wine country" but did you realize we are actually home to five different American Viticultural Areas?

This means there are five designated wine regions across Michigan: Leelanau Peninsula AVA, Old Mission Peninsula AVA, Tip of the Mitt AVA, Fennville AVA, and Lake Michigan Shore AVA.

What Makes the Shoreline So Special?

With over 3,500 acres of wine grapes grown in Southwest Michigan you're pretty much guaranteed to never go thirsty. According to MiWineTrail.com,

Located at the 42nd parallel and the southern end of Lake Michigan, our region contains 90% of Michigan’s vineyards. This massive body of fresh water...creates a benevolent mesoclimate for fruit growing, unique to our side of the lake and this corner of Michigan...It also provides more than enough natural rainfall to produce the most flavorful grapes that will be crafted into award-winning wines.

Nothing screams Pure Michigan like an afternoon hike between two of the area's award-winning wineries. My partner and I had spent the morning at nearby Warren Dunes and figured since we were in the area we should finally experience Mt. Tabor Trails for ourselves.

A vodka lemonade slushie topped with sangria from Round Barn was the perfect beverage to take along for our hike. On a hot summer's day the frozen concoction lasted just long enough to get us to Tabor Hill, where we then shared a sample tasting whilst cooling down in the A/C before making the trek back to Round Barn.

I think next time we will visit in the fall when it's not so hot and we can take our time taking the "scenic route" on the 3.5 mile trail loop. This wine trail is a must-visit for any outdoorsy wine lover!

