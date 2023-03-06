The 7th annual Wine Not? Wine Festival was a raging success Saturday afternoon at the Fetzer Center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo.

More than 40 wineries brought more than 80 wines for patrons to sample to their hearts' content. VIP tickets sold out prior to the event, while the second session sold out as it got going.

Get our free mobile app

The Townsquare Media family had our own fun supporting the event as well! We extend our thanks to the Fetzer Center for hosting and the volunteers, sponsors, booth vendors and wineries who helped make the festival possible.

Check out below just some of the scenes from the 2023 Wine Not? Wine Festival.