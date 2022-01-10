There are some things our planet does that is an absolutes joy to discover. Every winter it seems on the shores of Lake Michigan, the wind which pounds into the beach erodes sand that has been frozen together. Over time, the wind erodes the sand and what remains is what looks like a beautiful sculpture made by an artist, except it's literally only the wind and no other influence that makes these sand towers.

You could be forgiven for thinking that this is a miniature sand-made Easter Island, as many people in the comment section below seem to agree. The video shows the wind eroded frozen beach sand which was shot on December 22, 2021 in Saint Joseph, Michigan. You'll notice a surfer walking along the shore in the background, which gives you an idea of the size and scale of these.

How Long Do They Last?

The unfortunate thing is these sculptures, and the ones which were recently photographed also on the Lake Michigan shoreline in St. Joseph on January 8th all depend on the cold weather to ensure their structural stability. Any kind of "warmer" winter weather, and naturally these towers will come undone, so there's not telling if you were to drive to photograph them, if they would even be around.

When you get some really strong weather and you live near Lake Michigan, it may not be a bad idea to swing by and visit the beach to see if you can spot these natural wonders in person.