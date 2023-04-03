Ready to manifest some major money? You could fill up your tank AND your bank when you Win Cash and put up to 30 Grand in Your Hand! Here's what you need to know:

How to Play

Listen to 103.3 WKFR for the codes you need to enter Win Cash. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday. When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest and get one step closer to 30 Grand in Your Hand.

The easiest way to get 30 Grand in Your Hand? Download the 103.3 WKFR App and listen daily for the codes.

Get our free mobile app

The Prize

Every time you enter a code, you have a shot at scoring the $30,000 Grand Prize. Talk about a major bag alert!

We're also choosing TEN daily winners to receive $100. You read that right--TEN daily winners! Each winner gets $100 in cold, hard cash.

We'll announce the Grand Prize winner on Monday, May 1 after the contest wraps.

*This is a multi-market promotion that ends April 30, 2023. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions below.*