Win Big This Elfing Christmas

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Elfing Christmas contest on 103.3 KFR.

Each weekday morning during the Marshall & McGregor Show (5:30-10am) be the 13 caller at 978-1033 when you hear the KFR Elfs. We'll reach into Santa's sack to grab you a prize like a $25 restaurant gift card, a 4-pack of WMU hockey tickets or a pair of tickets to see the Twenty One Pilots in concert.

Each daily winner will be automatically registered for the grand prize: A $1,000 Gift Card to Premier Jewelers.

The Big Elfing Christmas Contest will run each weekday from Monday December 3rd to Friday December 14th. The shiny grand prize will be awarded Friday December 14th.

Good Luck...and Merry Elfing Christmas!