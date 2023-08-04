Locals Share Their Fondest Memories of Wild Bull in Kalamazoo
Wild Bull in Kalamazoo has sat vacant for a few years. But, it was recently hinted that they may be opening once again.
I've personally never experienced Wild Bull since I moved here in 2020, smack dab in the midst of the pandemic. So, I don't really know what to expect.
With that in mind, I asked the people of Kalamazoo, through our Facebook page, to share their fond memories of Wild Bull when it was originally open. They did not disappoint:
Seeing Carlos Mencia there - Amanda C.
Yeah, I used to be the Bull Operator, & I loved throwing people off of it. Those are my Best memories Lol. - Domo M.
I worked there from 2012-2016 and met a lot of great people and saw some great concerts there. One of my favorite concerts was Saving Abel and Buckcherry as well as Pop Evil doing a couple of acoustic shows. - Tony L.
Used to go there quite a bit when they first opened. Had fun! - Betty C.
Of course, not all the memories were fond:
Just reading the title made me feel hung over. - JJ M.
LOL I’m exhausted just thinking about it!! I remember buying lots of hot dogs after a night at the Bull - Kelly S.
I think. I don’t remember much - Heidi H.
It's the worst - Kristen C.
Whatever your experience was, you can look for this club to open again in the future. The exact date is unknown at this time.