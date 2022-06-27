Why You Have to Try The Best Tasting Trend on TikTok: Cowboy Caviar

Excuse me while I drool, but this stuff is deliciously addictive. This little culinary masterpiece known as Cowboy Caviar is about to become the hottest ticket of summer all thanks to newfound TikTok fame.

First, let's break down a few facts. Cowboy Caviar isn't exactly new. In fact, the scrumptious snack that has raked up some 12.5 million views for one TikToker, has been around for over 80 years. Thanks to social media everything old is new again.

As the story goes, the dish was originally knowns as Texas Caviar, but we're guessing with all the new found love of cowboys (thanks Yellowstone), the new name came about. According to an article by Texas Monthly, it was actually Neiman Marcus's head chef, Helen Corbitt, who invented the dish in 1940, when she was asked to write a menu using only Texas products.

The dish is such a great combination of veggies with crunch and seasonings that top a tortilla chip perfectly or makes a great salad on its own for those carb counters out there. Either way, you'll be hooked.

So how did this Texas delicacy from all those years ago become the trendiest thing around? Hard to exactly say, but one particular TikToker is getting much of the credit. Bria Lemirande, known for posting cool recipes and new takes on old favorites, shared the recipe to her 1.2 million followers and it instantly went viral. I spotted the recipe first myself on her platform and it seems everyone else gravitated to her own spin on the original recipe.

Since her original post, she's tossed out a few new variations adding a new ingredient here and there. I love the feta cheese addition...delish! The whole thing is pretty simple and perfect for your next shindig or party. Check out her first video with instructions and the full recipe below, and check out her other variations too!

Bon Appétit y'all!

What You Need to Make Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients:

1 bell pepper

1 orange bell pepper

2 jalapeños

1/2 red onion

1.5 cups sweet corn

1 cup black olives

1 can black beans

1 can pinto beans

feta cheese

The Dressing:

Juice of 3 limes

Half cup of olive oil

Quarter cup of white wine vinegar

2-3 tablespoons of taco seasoning

Salt & pepper to taste

2-4 tablespoons of spicy honey

3 tablespoons of sugar