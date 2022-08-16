These TikToks made me laugh this morning so I wanted to share them with you.

1. Living in Michigan be like...

In this TikTok, this woman helps you identify where you would live in Michigan if you lived in these houses that are pictured.

Starting with Farmington Hills, she adds that they would say: "My daddy drives a BMW."

In Bloomfield Hills, people would say: "Really my daddy has a Lamborghini & a Rolls Royce truck."

She continues with Detroit by saying: "My dad has a Hellcat but it's stolen."

Lastly, for people living in Taylor, the audio says: "My dad has a Ford F150."

Did she get these right?

2. Man sometimes I don't like living in Michigan...

While many may agree with this statement, this TikTok user adds her flare to this.

As a plot twist in the video, she adds all of the places she loves about living in Michigan, including her love for Meijer.

Cider Mills

She also loves visiting the U.P.

Besides loving places, she adds her love for the iconic Superman ice cream.

She also adds a little surprise at the end...

3. Yeah I don't think growing up in Michigan affected me that much...

Whenever I meet a new person here, they instantly tell me that growing up in Michigan was an experience for them.

Growing up in Michigan caused this TikTok user to get excited when someone mentions taking a trip to the lake.

In expressing her happiness with going to the lake, she adds that she and her friends would go get pizza, get on a boat and drink Vernor's together.

4. Things we love about living in a small town in Michigan

As a person whose family is from a small town in South Carolina, I can completely attest to this TikTok.

Their #1 thing that loves about living in their Michigan small town is...sitting in a Meijers parking lot.

Since there was supposed to be a list of things they love, they are concerned because they cannot find any other things.

They might be on to something here.

5. Michigan Drivers

As a Michigan transplant, I am so happy that a Michigan native made this TikTok. Michigan drivers are simply crazy.

To prove her point fully, she adds that no single person (besides her dad) actually drives the recommended speed limit.

Even with the rain, sunshine, tornado warnings, warnings of black ice, etc., Madison states that Michigan drivers will still speed.

She adds that Michigan drivers will continue to speed until they need to rubberneck to see a person pulled over.

Madison is speaking truths!

6. Unpopular Michigan Opinions

Typically on the "Well Planned Adventures" account, you can find Michigan must-see places & hidden gems. This time, she shared her unpopular opinions about things Michiganders love. Let's say...it is a little controversial.

First, she reveals that she believes Vernors is gross.

Next, she believes that "up north" is anywhere considered above Grand Rapids. Do you agree? Lastly, she chooses violence by giving her answer to the age-old debate of Michigan vs. MSU.

I am always one for speaking their truth but this one may ruffle some feathers.