You Know You’re From Michigan If You Can Relate To These TikTok Trends

Credit: TikTok & Canva

These TikToks made me laugh this morning so I wanted to share them with you.

1. Living in Michigan be like...

In this TikTok, this woman helps you identify where you would live in Michigan if you lived in these houses that are pictured.

Starting with Farmington Hills, she adds that they would say: "My daddy drives a BMW."

Credit: Victoria via TikTok
In Bloomfield Hills, people would say: "Really my daddy has a Lamborghini & a Rolls Royce truck."

Credit: Victoria via TikTok
She continues with Detroit by saying: "My dad has a Hellcat but it's stolen."

Credit: Victoria via TikTok
Lastly, for people living in Taylor, the audio says: "My dad has a Ford F150."

Credit: Victoria via TikTok
Did she get these right?

@lovevickyalways Welcome to Michigantok #fypシ #foryou #michigan #313 #michigancheck #detroit ♬ original sound - Victoria

2. Man sometimes I don't like living in Michigan...

While many may agree with this statement, this TikTok user adds her flare to this.

Credit: Dominque Spica via TikTok
As a plot twist in the video, she adds all of the places she loves about living in Michigan, including her love for Meijer.

Credit: Dominque Spica via TikTok
Cider Mills

Credit: Dominque Spica via TikTok
She also loves visiting the U.P.

Credit: Dominque Spica via TikTok
Besides loving places, she adds her love for the iconic Superman ice cream.

Credit: Dominque Spica via TikTok
She also adds a little surprise at the end...

@domspica since tiktok took down the last one #michigan #michigancheck #michiganders #mich ♬ TRUMP LOST STAY MAD - shan

3. Yeah I don't think growing up in Michigan affected me that much...

Whenever I meet a new person here, they instantly tell me that growing up in Michigan was an experience for them.

Credit: Keni via TikTok
Growing up in Michigan caused this TikTok user to get excited when someone mentions taking a trip to the lake.

Credit: Keni via TikTok
In expressing her happiness with going to the lake, she adds that she and her friends would go get pizza, get on a boat and drink Vernor's together.

@zaddycarlisle and we order pizza and go out on the boat and drink vernor’s #michigan #michigantiktok #fyp #foryou #america ♬ Foggy Mountain Breakdown - Banjo Express Ensemble & Yannick Huet & Christian et Philippe Bon & Pascal Maucourant & Luis-josé Landa

4. Things we love about living in a small town in Michigan

As a person whose family is from a small town in South Carolina, I can completely attest to this TikTok.

Credit: Unrelated Thoughts Podcast via TikTok
Their #1 thing that loves about living in their Michigan small town is...sitting in a Meijers parking lot.

Credit: Unrelated Thoughts Podcast via TikTok
Since there was supposed to be a list of things they love, they are concerned because they cannot find any other things.

Credit: Unrelated Thoughts Podcast via TikTok
They might be on to something here.

@unrelatedthoughtspodcast can not WAIT until we all get out #michigan #michiganders #michigantiktok ♬ original sound - Unrelated Thoughts

5. Michigan Drivers

As a Michigan transplant, I am so happy that a Michigan native made this TikTok. Michigan drivers are simply crazy.

Credit: Madison via TikTok
To prove her point fully, she adds that no single person (besides her dad) actually drives the recommended speed limit.

Credit: Madison via TikTok
Even with the rain, sunshine, tornado warnings, warnings of black ice, etc., Madison states that Michigan drivers will still speed.

Credit: Madison via TikTok
She adds that Michigan drivers will continue to speed until they need to rubberneck to see a person pulled over.

Credit: Madison via TikTok
Madison is speaking truths!

@maddiee_baddiee If you’re from Michigan... you understand my pain #michigan #fyp #michigantiktok #curlyhair #michigancreators ♬ original sound - Madison

6. Unpopular Michigan Opinions

Typically on the "Well Planned Adventures" account, you can find Michigan must-see places & hidden gems. This time, she shared her unpopular opinions about things Michiganders love. Let's say...it is a little controversial.

Credit: Well Planned Adventures via TikTok
First, she reveals that she believes Vernors is gross.

Credit: Well Planned Adventures via TikTok
Next, she believes that "up north" is anywhere considered above Grand Rapids. Do you agree? Lastly, she chooses violence by giving her answer to the age-old debate of Michigan vs. MSU.

Credit: Well Planned Adventures via TikTok
I am always one for speaking their truth but this one may ruffle some feathers.

@wellplannedadventures Well, someone had to say it ‍♀️ #michigancreators#startariot#michigantok#michigantiktok#michigander#PUBGMOBILE♬ original sound - Alien

 

