Why is the Cabela’s House Still For Sale?

While the real estate market has been red hot, there are still reasons a house might not be sold immediately. The carcasses of 75+ dead animals might be one.

Back in June, a West Michigan lakeshore home for sale that looks freakishly like a Cabela's caught our attention. Why is it still on the market in mid-November? Zillow says the real estate market is still growing, as "existing home sales are expected to total 6.12 million in 2021, up 8.5% from 2020." The news for home value is even better, forecasted to "grow 13.6% between October 2021 and October 2022, and to end 2021 up 19.5% from December 2020."

If you've been looking, you know that time is of the essence, with the average house selling in just 25 days nationwide, and less than half that time: just 11.5 days in Grand Rapids. West Michigan is a bull market. A bull may be about the only taxidermied animal you won't see in the listing for this Grand Haven-area home at 7355 River Trce in West Olive, Michigan.

Are the dead animals the reason this place is not selling? The price is exactly the same, at $1.89M, even after 288 days on Zillow. While it's a myth that there's "always something wrong with a house that has been on the market for so long," Realtor.Com says there are some red flags to look for. Forget the red flags for now, just look at this listing.

This Lakeshore House For Sale Looks Freakishly Like a Cabela’s Situated in the woods near Lake Michigan, this $2M estate looks perfectly normal until it's like you've suddenly stepped into a hellish trophy room.

