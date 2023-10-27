Which Michigan County Has the Most Affordable Rent?

While the cost of living seems to continue to rise, many people are looking for an affordable place to call home in Michigan. Fortunately, there are areas in the Great Lakes state where you can not only afford to pay rent, but they also offer a comfortable and budget-friendly lifestyle.

More than just cheap rent

According to a report from MLive, it takes more than just cheap rent rates to make a city an affordable one to live in. How much income a household is bringing in plays a big role in how much home a family can afford to rent. Michigan residents need to make at least $21.65 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment without spending more than 30% of their income on housing. Michigan is ranked #28 nationally for highest housing wage, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC). So where in Michigan is the most affordable rent and cost of living?

Most affordable areas to live in Michigan

The most affordable area to live in Michigan is in the northeast part of the Lower Peninsula and much of the Upper Peninsula. 32 counties in those areas tied for the most affordable counties for renters. Ishpeming is the #1 city with the lowest rent according to a report from Home Snacks.

Most expensive places to live in Michigan

The top three most expensive counties to rent in Michigan are Washtenaw, Kent, and Livingston Counties. The average rent in Washtenaw and Kent Counties is more than $1,300 per month. Renters in Livingston pay over $1,200 per month on average. Other counties where renters pay an average of $1,200 per month include Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, and Wayne.

