When Halloween is Over, What Do I Do With My Pumpkin?

Halloween is fastly approaching, and sadly befor we know it, it will be gone. It's always nice to leave your jack-o-lanters out for another week to keep you in that harvest spirit, but eventually they start to wither and wrinkle away into obscurity. When the time comes to get rid of them, what exactly are you supposed to do with them. Not what you would think.



Surprisingly, pumpkins are not considered yard waste for city trash pick-up purposes, so therefor they go in regular trash, not the compost bin or bag. Now some people just throw them in the woods and let nature take care of the rest, but if you're planning on throwing them away, make sure they go in the normal trash can. The city of Battle Creek threw this disposing tip on Facebook, which is good because I never knew old pumpkins don't count as yard waste.

