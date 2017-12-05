What’s Happening At Gonzo’s BiggDogg Brewery?

Since 2013, Gonzo's Biggdogg Brewing has been a nice staple for Kalamazoo, providing excellent homemade brew and delicious meals adding to the growing beer population of the city. So why are they getting rid of their picnic tables?

Just yesterday they posted that they were selling their picnic tables, as a first-come-first-serve basis for $75 a piece, located outside of the building. This had a lot of people curious as to why they were trying to sell them. Could it be financial hardships? Thankfully that was not the case.

Gonzo's is clearing the lot to make way for new patio furniture. Greg “Gonzo” Haner, Owner of the brewery has come a long way since making his own beer in his garage since the early 90's and is now making the proper changes to add a slicker look to the patio.

On top of the weekly specials, from now until December 24th whenever you buy $25 in Gift cards you'll receive a $5 Gift Card for yourself. That sounds like a pretty sweet deal as a gift for anyone you know who loves dining here. Let's hope to see that new patio furniture in time for some Spring beers.