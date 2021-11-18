What Should Go in the Arcadia Ales Building Downtown Kalamazoo?

The former brewery has been empty for a couple of years now, and you've got lots of ideas about what should be done with this space on the Kalamazoo River.

A letter from a curious listener also made me wonder. When Arcadia Ales suddenly closed in 2019, the story was quickly followed by news that a Grand Rapids brewery would soon be moving in.

It looks like Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo's days are sadly numbered as the Grand Woods Lounge will be opening its doors in Kalamazoo at the site of the former Arcadia Brewing Company, according to a news release from a public relations firm representing the bar and eatery. Grand Woods Lounge, which hosts another location in Grand Rapids, will take over the site at 701 E. Michigan Ave. This news comes months after Arcadia Brewing Co., was taken over by First National Bank of Michigan, the original owner’s mortgage lender, earlier this year.

More than two years later, there's no sign of Grand Woods Lounge in Kalamazoo. So, what's the deal? We posed the question as to what you'd like to see in this scenic space on the Kalamazoo River. Facebook doesn't disappoint, everyone has an idea:

Another brewery with good food and entertainment

Kayak rental

Housing for the unhoused

Bring Arcadia Ales back

Homeless Vets

Brewery school

Sports bar, pool tables, darts, corn hole, horseshoes, TVs, craft beer, and full bar

Gentleman's club

A wedding venue or banquet center

Roller skating

A military-style headquarters to train and prepare to overthrow and dispatch all current government

It's 2021, anything can happen.

Long Gone Bars and Nightclubs in Kalamazoo Photos of bars and nightclubs that no longer exist in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app