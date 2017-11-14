What Part of ‘Move Over’ Law Don’t Michigan Drivers Understand?
The law in Michigan says, if you see a police car pulled over on the shoulder, you move over to the left lane. If you can't, safely, then slow down. And either way, it's not time to gawk.
is a story from Detroit, where an Oak Park state trooper has been eleven, yes, 11 times, alone.
If you need a way more tragic example, the late Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski.
The law is the Move Over Law. If you see a police car, move over. If you can't move over, slow down. Simple law, you'd think.