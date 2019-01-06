‘What Happens in Vegas’…Broncos Win Vegas Invitational

The Western Michigan Broncos have already won a GLI (Great Lakes Invitational), but this is "Vegas, baby!". The seventeenth ranked Broncos won the second Vegas Invitational Hockey tournament late Saturday night with a 4-1 victory over the United State Air Force.

Ethen Frank scored two goals and Trevor Gorsuch continued his outstanding play in goal for the Broncos. Frank and Luke Bafia also scored goals on Friday night were named to the All-tournament team.

Gorsuch was selected tournament Most Valuable Player, and said, Air Force goalie Billy Christopoulos "played amazing, and may have played better than me!” because,well, hockey.

The Broncos were also playing without Mattias Samuelsson, who was with the US team at the World Juniors. The United States lost Saturday in the Gold Medal fame of that tournament 3-2 to Finland.

The Broncos got to the final with a 5-1 victory over UConn on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Broncos return to NCHC action this weekend, with a pair of games with Miami, at Lawson Arena. The Friday night game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.