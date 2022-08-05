With technology advancing as fast as it is, it's only a matter of time before Artificial Intelligence is ACTUALLY true intelligence. In fact, one guy who worked for Google claims an AI program he worked with, really is sentient now.

BUT, until we can truly prove it, AI is just a fun tool we abuse. There's one available online called the Dall-E Mini via Huggingface, that will generate images based on a description you give it. SO... we did just that... for mostly Michigan stuff.

Get our free mobile app

So the way this works is, pull up the site, enter in whatever you want it to describe, and it will generate an image based on what it can find on the internet.

For example, I asked it to show me Detroit Lions fans, and this is what it came up with:

dalle-mini via Hugging Face dalle-mini via Hugging Face loading...

Well... OK. It's not perfect. It's a free AI on the internet, so, I can't imagine they're ALL going to be great, and at least a LITTLE cursed looking. But at least it didn't put paper bags on any of the Lions heads.

So you can do simple things like that, OR.. get REALLY creative with it. For that example, I asked it to show me what The Kalamazoo River Alligator would look like, and well....

dalle-mini via Hugging Face dalle-mini via Hugging Face loading...

Yeah... that's horrifying. I'm never walking anywhere the Kalamazoo River ever again.

It's a lot of fun, and we have a gallery of some of our favorite MICHIGAN-SPECIFIC searches in the gallery below. Like, you ever wonder what an AI thinks a "Yooper" looks like? It's... crazy.